Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 5,560,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,411. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $405,282,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $312,693,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Capri by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 53.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

