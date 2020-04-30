Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.69% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $190,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.