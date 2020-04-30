CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

