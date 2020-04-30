Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 7,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

