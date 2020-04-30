Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $3,666,042.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

