Caterpillar Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 248,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

