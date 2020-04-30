Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

