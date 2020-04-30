Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Celsius stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.14. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 117,039 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

