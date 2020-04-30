Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the first quarter worth about $55,128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSFL shares. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 889,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

