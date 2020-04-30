CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. State Street Corp increased its position in CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CEVA by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

