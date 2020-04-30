Cfra Reiterates Buy Rating for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on URI. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,531,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,330,000 after acquiring an additional 378,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,134,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,568,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,843,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,586,000 after acquiring an additional 763,469 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

