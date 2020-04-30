Cfra Trims Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price to $68.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target dropped by Cfra from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of DNKN traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

