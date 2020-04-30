Charles G. Goldman Sells 6,320 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $143,084.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,582,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,257. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

