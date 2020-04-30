Chimpion Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $418,818.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

