Cincinnati Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 90,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,030. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 216.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.