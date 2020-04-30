Citigroup Boosts Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target to $11.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

APY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Apergy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Apergy by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Apergy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

