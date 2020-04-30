Citigroup Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $74.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

CONE stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 1,912,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

