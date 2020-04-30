Citigroup Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $179.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

MSFT opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 551.8% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,056 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,077,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 96.8% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

