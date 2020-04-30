Citigroup Lowers Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $20.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,260. The firm has a market cap of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

