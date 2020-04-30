Citigroup Raises Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.50 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

APAM traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 742,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.04% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Assetmark purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $0. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

