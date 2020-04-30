Citigroup Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $388.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $365.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.39.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $29.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.75. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.