Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Television Francaise 1 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a report on Thursday.

TVFCF remained flat at $$4.74 on Thursday. Television Francaise 1 has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $800.45 million for the quarter.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

