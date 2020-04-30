Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THLEF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thales has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$74.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $126.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.