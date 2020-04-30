Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 102,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.98. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,419,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

