CoinEx Token Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,794,411 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

