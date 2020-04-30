Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

