Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 125,678 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 125,678 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

