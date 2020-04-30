Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Shares of SYY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

