Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) vs. Synovus Financial (OTCMKTS:SNV) Critical Survey

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Community Bancorp. (VT) alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.66%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.40% 13.60% 1.24% Synovus Financial 20.00% 11.26% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $37.71 million 1.61 $8.82 million N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.28 $563.78 million $3.90 5.38

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp. (VT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.