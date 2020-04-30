COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CMPGY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 327,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

