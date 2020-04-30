Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,820 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. J & J Snack Foods accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of J & J Snack Foods worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

