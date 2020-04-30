Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F Sells 16,743,500 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $548,014,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

