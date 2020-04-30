Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

