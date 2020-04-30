Cream Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Cream has a market capitalization of $14,558.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last week, Cream has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00941239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00050805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00282662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00159048 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.