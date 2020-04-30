Credit Suisse Group Lowers Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to Underperform

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of OSB opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.39. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Norbord’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norbord will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Norbord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

