Credit Suisse Group Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $82.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 707,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,249. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.