Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.11 ($3.97).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.76) to GBX 331 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.47. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £93,300 ($122,730.86). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

