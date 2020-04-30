Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Thomas J. Smach Sells 40,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,550. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 480,434 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.