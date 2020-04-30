Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $511.39 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

