Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

