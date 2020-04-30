Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,449,200.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $1,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $927,600.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00.

CRWD stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 2,206,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a PE ratio of -54.31. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

