Cryptonex Market Cap Reaches $102.92 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00020884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $102.92 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

