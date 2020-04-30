CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,009.29 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $31,009.29 and $147.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 272,142,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,560,080 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

