Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Laffer Investments boosted its position in shares of Visa by 80.5% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $337.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.85. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.