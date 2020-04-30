Cwm LLC Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cwm LLC cut its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.30% of National Vision worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

