Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.42% of Eventbrite worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 78,755 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE EB opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.68. Eventbrite Inc has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

