CX Institutional Acquires 13,309 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

