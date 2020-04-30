CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6,496.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

