CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

