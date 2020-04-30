CX Institutional Sells 23,706 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

